https://www.theblaze.com/news/meghan-mccain-calls-out-democrat-for-using-her-late-fathers-image-to-attack-his-friend-mitch-mcconnell

Meghan McCain has called out a Kentucky Democrat who is attempting to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), after the candidate used the image of her father, the late Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), in an attack ad against McConnell without the family’s permission.

What are the details?

Democrat Amy McGrath released a

campaign ad this week highlighting the “historic moment” when John McCain cast the deciding “no” vote against Senate Republicans’ bill to dismantle Obamacare.

Tuesday evening, John McCain’s widow, Cindy,

tweeted, “I’m disappointed in @AmyMcGrathKY’s use of my late husband #johnmccain image in a partisan attack ad against his good friend @senatemajldr. John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility and not to stoke division.”

The next morning, McGrath shared the ad again on Twitter with the message, “Prior to running this ad, I reached out to a member of the McCain family, who I know, and received encouragement. I am saddened that Mrs. McCain sees this differently, but my intention is to honor Sen. McCain’s historic vote that is also a moment of public record.”

Meghan McCain didn’t buy the explanation. She replied, “Which member Amy, please name names? Because it wasn’t me or my mother. My entire family communicates before such decisions and I have no idea what you’re talking about. P.S. (ex disgruntled staffers don’t count as ‘family’)

Anything else?

The McCain family aren’t the only Republicans who have scolded McGrath for political exploitation in her race against McConnell. The Hill reported that last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) “asked McGrath to keep his image out of her campaign ads when she included him and other governors in an ad attacking McConnell.”

But McGrath’s present challenge is her opponent in the June 23 primary, fellow Democrat and Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker, who has racked up several high profile endorsements in recent days including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and the editorial board of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

