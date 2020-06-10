https://thehill.com/homenews/media/502005-megyn-kelly-roasts-hbo-for-dropping-gone-with-the-wind-where-does-this-end

HBO’s decision to remove the classic 1939 film “Gone With the Wind” from its streaming service amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd is prompting outrage from some journalists, including former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly.

“Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left? Where does this end??” Kelly wrote to her 2.4 million followers on Twitter.

“OK @hbomax – let’s do this – every episode of ‘Friends’ needs to go right now. If not, you hate women (& LGBTQ ppl, who also don’t fare well on ‘Friends’). Obviously Game of Thrones has to go right now,” Kelly added. “Anything by John Hughes … Woody Allen… could go on & on… & on…& on…”

“Game of Thrones,” which was HBO’s most-watched series of all time, ended its run last year and featured predominantly white characters.

Hughes, who passed away in 2009, has been criticized for only featuring white characters, as has Woody Allen, whose films have also been called sexist by left-leaning critics.

HBO added that “Gone with the Wind” would return to its streaming catalog at some point along with a “discussion of its historical context.”

Other media members also weighed in on the controversy.

Hattie McDaniel was the first African American actor to win an Oscar for her role in Gone With The Wind. It’s also her birthday tomorrow. Way to erase a historic black achievement in the name of social justice. https://t.co/FdDxDL6PLS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 10, 2020

As HBO pulls “Gone with the Wind,” I’m reminded of what @sullydish recently said — we’re all experiencing the college campus now. The insatiable outrage, the insufferable wokeness, and the wretched belief that America is evil. If nothing else, maybe parents will think twice. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 10, 2020

So we can’t acknowledge the triumph that is Hattie McDaniel now? Gone with the Wind is still a part of our history. We cannot erase what was, but viewing a film like this with OPEN eyes- we can certainly learn and help change future story telling. https://t.co/k9dSZDPIQI — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 10, 2020

Once this starts it’s going to be hard to stop….HBO Max Removes Civil War Epic ‘Gone With the Wind’ https://t.co/sv75lsLj2M via @thr — Peter Ford (@mrpford) June 10, 2020

“Gone With the Wind” won 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. Vivian Lee won best actress and Hattie McDaniel captured best supporting actress, becoming the first African American woman to do so.

The film is the highest-grossing of all time when adjusted for inflation, raking in more than $3.3 billion, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The decision to remove “Gone with the Wind” comes as the long-running reality TV series “Cops” was pulled by Paramount TV after 33 years on the air.

Nationwide protests broke out after video surfaced of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest as the unarmed black man said he could not breathe. The officer and three others have been fired and face charges.

