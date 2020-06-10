https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mic-drop-kayleigh-mcenany-asks-press-pool-segregationist-joe-biden-cancelled-walks-briefing-room-like-boss-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany destroyed the liberal press pool pushing for renaming military bases named for Civil War generals who fought for the Confederacy.

The campaign to rename the military bases gained momentum this week as radical leftists toppled statues in their push for a Marxist revolution.

The left wants to erase our history.

Kayleigh MeEnany asked the liberal press pool if “segregationist” Joe Biden should be cancelled because of his past.

“Where do you draw the line?” McEnany said, listing names of our founders and past presidents.

Then she dropped a bomb on the reporters.

“And what about people who are alleged by the media to be segregationists? NBC tells us Joe Biden didn’t just compromise with segregationists, he fought for their causes in schools, the experts say.” she said. “So I’ll leave you with a question, should we then rename the Biden Welcome Center?”

MIC DROP.

WATCH:

.@PressSec asks “Where do you draw the line” with erasing history. Washington, Jefferson, Madison, FDR, Lyndon Johnson… Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/ETazvvAVSd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2020

President Trump pushed back against the radical left-wing outrage mob pushing to erase our history by renaming the military bases.

Trump said no way!

“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!” Trump tweeted.

