Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo vowed Wednesday to reform the police department, NBC News reports.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Arradondo announced the first step in his restructuring plan. He said he was immediately withdrawing from contract negotiations with the city’s police union.

The move to revamp the police force comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was killed by a white former police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. People have been demanding that the department be defunded and anti-police brutality measures be put in place.

“I plan to bring in subject-matter experience and advisers to conduct a thorough review of how the contract can be restructured to provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform,” he said.

The chief said there will be a focus on the department’s use of force, its discipline process and the role that supervisors play.

Overall, he said the goal is to have a police department that “our communities view as legitimate, trusting and working with their best interest at heart.”

He also suggested implementing a system that uses research on police behavior so the department could “identify early warning signs of misconduct and to provide proven strategies to intervene.”

Arradondo said he will continue to fulfill his obligation to protect the city’s residents.

“I will not abandon that. Our elected officials certainly can engage in those conversations but until there is a robust plan that reassures the safety of our residents, I will not leave them,” he said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey lauded the chief’s move on Twitter.

“We don’t just need a new contract with the police. We need a new compact between the people of Minneapolis and the people trusted to protect and serve — and we need to go farther than we ever have in making sweeping structural reform,” Frey tweeted.

He added, “I applaud the Chief’s courage, his resolve to challenge the status quo, & clear message for the people of MPLS.”

The chief’s overhaul announcement comes after the majority of the Minneapolis city council agreed to disband the police department. The council also voted to pass new rules that would ban police chokeholds and require officers to intervene if they see any unauthorized use of force.

