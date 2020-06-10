https://www.westernjournal.com/mississippi-state-flag-next-confederate-symbol-go/

Lawmakers in Mississippi have begun drafting legislation to remove the Confederate emblem from their state flag, according to Mississippi Today.

Mississippi, the last state to showcase the Civil War-era symbol on its flag, began drafting the legislation behind closed doors after a crowd of about 3,000 protesters flooded the state capitol.

Protesters chanted “change the flag,” according to a report from Mississippi Today.

Protests and riots in Mississippi and around the country have sprung up following the death of George Floyd, who has become a figure for perceived racial inequality since he died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

If legislators are successful, the Stennis flag, designed by Mississippi artist Laurin Stennis, could become the new Mississippi state flag.

A Twitter page exists to advocate for this change.

Lawmakers tried but failed to remove the current state flag in 2001 after a majority of people in the state voted in a referendum to keep it, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Demonstrators across the nation have been targeting historic monuments in major cities, particularly Confederate monuments.

Rioters tore down a Confederate statue over the weekend in Virginia, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam pledged to remove a controversial statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

