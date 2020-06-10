https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-move-get-ass-whooped-period-black-woman-blasts-white-liberals-blocking-car-street-video/

The white liberal protesters weren’t expecting this!

A group of dumb Black Lives Matter protesters, mostly guilty white liberals, shut down an intersection for what the media would call a “peaceful protest.”

This is getting really old. Infringing on another person’s rights is not a “peaceful protest” it is thuggery.

And that is what these leftists are getting away with in America today.

The liberal media mob cheers them.

But they stopped the wrong woman.

Annanashe got out of her car and started screaming at the leftists to get out of her way.

Anna: Black Lives don’t matter if you vote for Democrats! Black Lives don’t matter if you vote for Democrats! Move the f*ck out of my way! We’re tired of you white liberals always doing some f*cked up shit… You guys don’t care. (protesters talk back) I don’t give a f*ck. Move the f*ck out of my way. My kids are in this car. I want to go home. If you care about care about black lives quit voting for Democrats. You racist white liberals do this sh*t every four years.

TRENDING: Antifa Releases List of Demands After Taking Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle and Setting Up Armed Security Watch — List Includes Reparations and Ending Police Dept.

I pray I get to buy Anna a drink some day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

