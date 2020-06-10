https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nascar-bans-confederate-flag-events-properties/

(CNBC) — Auto-racing giant NASCAR said Wednesday that it is banning the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

The announcement is sure to be controversial with a number of NASCAR fans, some of whom continue to display Confederate flags and symbols at racing events even five years after the asked fans not to do so.

Also Wednesday, NASCAR removed its rule mandating that racing team members stand for the national anthem.

