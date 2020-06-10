https://www.westernjournal.com/nascar-makes-official-confederate-flag-decision/

Streeter Lecka / Getty ImagesA view of a Confederate flag during the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Dodge Avenger 500 on May 13, 2007, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. (Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

One hundred and fifty-five years after the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia surrendered, the storied Stars and Bars battle flag that was its emblem during the Civil War and that has been the backdrop for thousands of NASCAR photos over the years has been banned from NASCAR tracks.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said Wednesday in a statement posted on its website.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

The action came two days after Bubba Wallace, the only full-time black driver on the top NASCAR circuit, called for NASCAR to ban the emblem of the Confederacy, which has also been attacked as a symbol of racism.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” he said. “Get them out of here.”

Wallace said that the presence of the flag didn’t use to bother him, but that the time has come to ban it.

“There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change,” he said.

One of the angry people was Ray Ciccarelli, who drives part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

In a Facebook post, he said he will drive no more because of NASCAR’s action.

“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f—— one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!! Sarah Ciccarelli,” the post read.

Debate raged on Twitter.

In its coverage of the ban, ESPN noted that NASCAR did not address how it would enforce its new rule, which will not be immediately tested while NASCAR continues to race without fans.

NASCAR sought to ban Confederate flags in 2015, but gave way after protests from fans.

On Wednesday, Wallace unveiled a Black Lives Matter paint job for his car.

“I think the two fists — the black fist and the white fist — going hand in hand speaks volumes, says a lot. Has a lot of power behind it,” Wallace said, according to a news release posted on NASCAR’s website.

