https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-nasdaq-dow-fed/2020/06/10/id/971468

The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from technology, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserve’s first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, by contrast, hit a record high for the fourth straight session, with gains for Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft driving a rally which has taken the index back into bull market territory.

The Fed concludes its regular two-day meeting later on Wednesday, with investors set to parse the outcome for signs on how long the central bank plans to maintain its ultra loose policy along with any plans to introduce yield control measures aimed at U.S. Treasuries.

“If the Fed is going to control the yield curve, then stock valuations make much more sense than many people believe they do,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

A surge of more than 45% in the three main U.S. stock indexes, since falling sharply in March, has been underpinned by unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus measures and resulting hopes of an economic rebound.

The benchmark S&P 500 is about 5.5% below its all-time high.

Any hint that the Fed could rein in stimulus could derail the stock market’s recovery in the past month.

“The market wants assurance that the Fed is not going to step in and stunt or slow the recovery,” said Kevin Miller, chief investment officer at E-valuator Funds in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The global economy will suffer the biggest peacetime downturn in a century before it emerges next year from a recession, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday.

At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 136 points, or 0.5%, at 27,137, the S&P 500 was down 4.8 points, or 0.2%, at 3,202. The Nasdaq Composite was up 63 points, or 0.6%, at 10,017.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks slipped 2.3%, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. The energy sector shed 3.5%, as oil prices weakened after a rise in U.S. crude inventories raised oversupply concerns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 9.6% after saying it expects to reopen its movie theaters globally in July.

The S&P 1500 airlines index slumped 7.1% as J.P.Morgan analysts said the current pace of rise in U.S. airline stocks cannot be maintained for much longer.

Starbucks Corp slipped 4.2% as it expected current-quarter operating income to plunge by up to $2.2 billion, as well as sales declines for the rest of the year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and no new low.

GLOBAL STOCKS

The dollar slid to a three-month low and a gauge of global equities edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited news at the end of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve and its plans to strengthen a nascent U.S. economic recovery.

The technology-centric Nasdaq hit a new high and Asian equities extended a streak overnight, but stocks were mostly subdued even as the Fed is likely to emphasize its promise of loose monetary policy for perhaps years to come.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on expectations the Fed will signal its intention to keep interest rates near zero for the next few years as it attempts to revive a U.S. economy now officially in recession since February.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14% while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.52%.

Hank Smith, co-chief investment officer at Haverford Trust, said the firm is bullish intermediate to long-term as the Fed will be accommodative for several years, but he acknowledged a “breather” is due for stocks.

“A pullback would be healthy and one cannot rule out a correction, given the magnitude of this advance,” Smith said in a note.

Demand remains subdued as seen in U.S. consumer prices, which fell for a third straight month in May, with underlying inflation weak. The consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after plunging 0.8% in April, the largest decline since December 2008.

But copper prices rose for a fifth straight session to their highest since January as the metal, which is widely used in the construction and power industries, has been supported by firm demand and an improved technical picture.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $5,822 per tonne in official trading.

Oil fell more than 2% toward $40 a barrel after a report showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories, reviving concerns about oversupply and weak demand because of the coronavirus crisis.

The American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks rose by 8.4 million barrels, rather than falling as analysts forecast. The U.S. government’s official stocks figures are due out later on Wednesday.

U.S. crude recently fell 1.8% to $38.24 per barrel and Brent was at $40.63, down 1.34% on the day.

The dollar slid on increased speculation the Fed will announce at 2 p.m. that it intends to keep the recent rise in bond yields in check.

The dollar index fell 0.283%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.1362. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.41% versus the greenback at 107.31 per dollar.

Some investors believe the Fed may decide now or at a later date to adopt yield-curve control measures to guide 10-year Treasury yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4.3 basis points to yield 0.7856%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.66% for its 10th straight session of gains.

Data showing the sharpest slump in China’s producer prices in four years – pointing to flagging global demand – served as a reminder of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the global economy.

So did the latest outlook from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which said the global economy will suffer the biggest peacetime downturn in a century before it emerges next year from recession.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

