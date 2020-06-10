https://www.dailywire.com/news/natalie-portman-calls-to-defund-police-in-message-trashing-cops-recognizing-her-white-privilege

Included in an apologetic message recognizing her own so-called “white privilege,” actress Natalie Portman took to Instagram on Tuesday to call for the defunding of police in the United States, whom the 39-year-old trashed as racist killers.

“When I first heard #DefundThePolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear,” Portman started the post. “My whole life, police have made me feel safe.”

But that was her “white privilege” talking, Portman apparently came to understand: “But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror,” she said.

Black folks allegedly feel “terror” when police are around for “good reason,” Portman wrote. “Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top six causes of death for black males in the U.S. are heart disease (23.7%), cancer (20.9%), unintentional injuries (7.4%), homicide (5.1%), stroke (4.8%), and diabetes (4.1%). In 2019, a total of nine unarmed black men were killed by on-duty police officers, per The Washington Post.

“These are not isolated incidents,” claimed Portland. “They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked.”

“Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training,” the actress noted. “I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo. And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter) — rather than putting all of our money into punishment.”

“I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong,” she concluded. “Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #defendblacklives#defundthepolice.”

Portman is one of many “woke” actresses in the biz. In February, for example, the “Black Swan” star wore a high-end gown and cape to the Oscars that included the names of female directors who were apparently “snubbed” from receiving nominations at the award show.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way,” she explained on the red carpet, wearing the pricey dress.

Portman made a similar statement in 2018 while presenting the 2018 Golden Globes award for best director. “And here are the all-male nominees,” she pointedly announced.

Portman is a multimillionaire who can easily afford private security in a safe neighborhood, though this “privilege” was never recognized in the post.

Related: Natalie Portman’s ‘Girl Power’ Oscar Dress Sparks Mockery

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

