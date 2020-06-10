https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-live-pd-dropped-ae-heels-cops-cancellation/

A&E Network has canceled the popular police reality series “Live PD” after weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The cable network announced the move Wednesday, a day after the similar show “Cops,” on the air for 33 seasons, was dropped by the Paramount Network.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said in a statement. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

“Live PD,” which had been on the air since 2016 and was one of the highest-rated shows on cable television, put cameras on law enforcement officers in jurisdictions across the country as they did their jobs.

As the name suggests, most of the footage was shown as it happened, giving viewers an unvarnished look at police officers in action.

The show’s host, veteran journalist Dan Abrams, had said Tuesday that “Live PD” would be back.

To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back. . .The answer is yes. All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you. — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 10, 2020

A day later, A&E pulled the plug on the show.

“Shocked & beyond disappointed about this,” Abrams said Wednesday night. “To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

In addition to the live police footage, “Live PD” had a segment dedicated to finding missing children, with more than 50 success stories.

We featured more than 100 @MissingKids on #LivePD and you helping us bring home more than half of them. We still need you. Stay tuned. 💛 https://t.co/3jwtqma6l6 @LivePDNation — Angeline Hartmann (@AngelineDC) June 11, 2020

Many “Live PD” fans and officers who appeared on the show expressed dismay about A&E’s decision.

Very sad…even if we weren’t a part of it anymore, they are missing opportunities for transparency in law enforcement, the show has humanized the cops, and started conversations across all boundaries…and just like that a great tool is cut off… @LTDansCrew #livepd https://t.co/8V25PEuT0C — Danny Brown (@thundacat830) June 11, 2020

Disappointed they caved under pressure. If anything you would think America would want more of this. God for bid if good cops are seen doing good things. — Craig Sroka (@CraigSroka12) June 11, 2020

Well said. Utter disbelief and disappointment. Praying for our Country!!! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/0TfzZ07Z8j — Officer Jill Marshall (@officer_jill) June 11, 2020

More to come as I process…but I’ll say this for now. Live PD acted as a vehicle to deliver to the masses a lot of the good in law enforcement that you simply don’t see elsewhere. You saw civil, respectful, sometimes fun interactions between law enforcement & the public. (1/6) — Steve Bliss (@Blissurd) June 11, 2020

@AETV you canceled “Live PD?” What else will you let the angry mob force you to do? Rolling over to extremists never goes well for a country. Weak minded, scared, and easily intimidated people at A&E. #Freedom#Liberty#RuleOfLaw — Maximus_STL (@MaximusStl) June 11, 2020

Just as Paramount Network did with “Cops,” A&E had already ceased airing episodes of “Live PD” before announcing Wednesday that it was dropping the show altogether.

The cancellation also comes a day after a report from the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV that 40-year-old Javier Ambler, who was black, died in Texas last year after sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his cries for help and pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors who are investigating Ambler’s death said the presence of the “Live PD” crew made the arrest, which was captured on police body-camera video obtained by the news outlets, particularly troubling.

A&E said in a previous statement that its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death, and it did not keep the footage after it was informed the initial investigation had closed.

It said neither the network nor the show’s producers “were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

