https://www.westernjournal.com/new-looney-tunes-episodes-will-feature-cartoony-violence-not-guns/

The Hollywood left has officially established a new gun-free zone: the wacky world of “Looney Tunes.” Fans of the Warner Bros. cartoon classic received a treat late last month, as streaming service HBO Max premiered “Looney Toons Cartoons” as its latest platform exclusive. A change of pace from modernized — and at times gimmicky —…

The post New ‘Looney Tunes’ Episodes Will Feature ‘Cartoony Violence,’ But Not Guns appeared first on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...