A local news reporter said his photographer was attacked as protesters ripped down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond, Virginia.

The protesters lugged the 8-foot statue to a nearby lake and tossed it in.

The incident occurred Tuesday at Byrd Park after protesters chanted “take it down,” and marched down Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

When they returned, a group of protesters took down the statue. Some videos circulated on social media of the vandalism:

Before the vandalism on the statue, Richmond Indigenous Peoples’ Society member Vanessa Bolin spoke to the crowd and connected Columbus to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“This continent is built on the blood and the bones of our ancestors, but it is built off the backs and the sweat and the tears and the blood and the bones of Africans,” Bolin said to the crowd. “We’re not here to hijack your movement. We’re here to stand in solidarity.”

Brent Solomon, a reporter with NBC-12, said on social media that a photographer in his news crew was attacked at the protest.

“Violent protesters rip off Christoper Columbus statue, throw it into the water, attack our photographer,” he tweeted, but offered no other details.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported no police presence at all during the vandalism and attack.

Here’s more on statues coming down in Richmond:

