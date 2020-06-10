https://www.dailywire.com/news/nycs-latest-safe-sex-guidelines-wear-masks-be-creative-with-physical-barriers-like-walls

The New York City Health Department has released the latest rendition of its safe-sex coronavirus guidelines, and, although the document includes some predictable public health information — “stay home as much as possible” — it also floats some less-than-expected advice.

“Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex,” reads the document. “Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread.”

“Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact,” reads another part of the document.

While the guidelines emphasize “you should have sex only with people close to you,” anyone who decides to buck this suggestion should “have as few partners as possible and pick partners you trust.” The document also appears to issue guidance for engaging in sexual activity with more than one other person, referring to more than two people present at a given time as “a crowd.”

However, the document also shares some more standard public health advice such as washing your hands and avoiding interacting with others if you feel unwell, if you’ve been experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus, or have been exposed to someone with coronavirus.

While the document does not contain any pictures, the Oregon Health Authority previously co-oped the old rendition of the guidelines into a one-page cheat sheet that included graphics and emojis.

“At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering ‘Is it still safe to have sex?’” asked the health department. “In short – Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time.”

At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering “Is it still safe to have sex?” In short – Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time. #COVID19 #sexed pic.twitter.com/mjUPQPZitk — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 8, 2020

After the original guidelines were published earlier this year, the New York City department of health told Buzzfeed News that the precautions were designed to assure people that their love lives didn’t have to be put on hold because of the coronavirus.

“We certainly want people to know that yes, it’s ok to have sex, and encourage them to be aware of the risks and ways to protect themselves,” said the New York City health department.

