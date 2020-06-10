https://www.theblaze.com/news/nypd-reportedly-facing-internal-revolt

As police departments nationwide face increased scrutiny, the New York Police Department, the largest police force in America, is facing a possible internal revolt.

NYPD rank-and-file officers are apparently angry that city leaders have failed to defend them in the wake of the civil unrest that exploded across America in the wake of George Floyd’s death. That unrest eventually resulted in numerous NYPD officers being targeted; officers have been shot, stabbed, and even targeted with Molotov cocktails.

Absent of city leadership, the NYPD is facing a possible mass exodus.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik said Saturday that hundreds of NYPD officers were injured in the protests and hundreds more are considering turning in their badge — or have already done so.

“You have some in the hospital. But there were over 300, 300 injuries. And the thing that scares me, judge, I’m hearing close to 600 cops have either put in their papers, or they’re talking to the department about resigning or retiring, like this is insane,” Kerik told the Examiner.

An NYPD sergeant who spoke with the Washington Examiner corroborated Kerik’s claims.

“The rumor is over 600 went to pension,” the sergeant said. “I have less uniformed cops by me.”

In fact, the sergeant said his only protection now is from his union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

“The [SBA] and the thousands [of dollars] I’ve sent them provide me with a lawyer and dental plan. Very important. No one else will back us at this point. Chiefs taking knees and humiliating themselves,” the sergeant told the Examiner.

Indeed, SBA President Ed Mullins laid blame at the feet of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and top NYPD brass for discord within NYPD’s ranks.

“Honestly, we feel alone out there.” Mullins told the Examiner. “You go out and spend 17 hours on this day, and then you check your phone, and you have certain members of Congress, the governor, the mayor, and they’re saying that we’re not doing a good job.”

Rob O’Donnell, a retired NYPD detective, also confirmed the rumors.

“I personally know three close friends who wanted to do between two to three more years that retired last week, as they’ve had enough with a radical mayor and spineless police leaders,” O’Donnell said.

Over the weekend, de Blasio announced that he would begin “shifting funds” away from the NYPD and instituting several reforms.

