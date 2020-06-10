https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/oral-arguments-general-flynn-case-will-live-streamed-friday-morning-dc-circuit-youtube-channel/

On Tuesday General Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell informed his supporters the oral argument in his ongoing case will be livestreamed on the DC Circuit YouTube channel.

The hearing will take place at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday morning.

Here is a link to the DC Circuit YouTube page.

** You can donate to the General Flynn Defense Fund here.

TRENDING: Antifa Domestic Terrorists Take Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle – Set Up Security Watch – Call for Armed Volunteers

The US government dropped its charges against General Michael Flynn and the Defense Team agreed to drop charges but Judge Emmet Sullivan went rogue and is doing his own investigation. This is not how the law in the US works.

Someone needs to tell Judge Sullivan that Article III doesn’t give him prosecutorial powers. Sorry, @BarackObama, you’re wrong. AG Barr isn’t undermining the rule of law—Judge Sullivan is. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

