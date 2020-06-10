https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-calls-confederate-statues-removed-halls-congress/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday called for the removal of Confederate statues from the halls of Congress.

The radical left wants to erase our history.

There is also a campaign to rename the military bases as radical leftists toppled statues in their push for a Marxist revolution.

Now Pelosi is pushing to remove nearly a half a dozen Confederate statues to be removed from the Capitol.

ABC News reported:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday called for the removal of nearly a dozen Confederate statues from the halls of Congress, throwing her weight behind efforts to take down the figures linked to racism and the Confederacy following the death of George Floyd. In a new letter to the Joint Committee on the Library, a House-Senate panel that manages the National Statuary Hall Collection, Pelosi asked Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., to direct the Architect of the Capitol to “immediately” start removing 11 statues of men associated with the Confederacy from display in the Capitol complex. The Confederate statues are displayed across the Capitol. Five figures, including statues of Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, the president and vice president of the Confederacy, are on display in Statuary Hall, on the House side of the Capitol. The other six Confederate statues stand in parts of the complex shared by both chambers.

“While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history lest we repeat it, I also believe that there is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or places of honor across the country,” Pelosi said in a letter obtained exclusively by ABC News.

“The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation,” Pelosi wrote on Wednesday. “Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals.”

The Democrats unsuccessfully tried to remove the statues back in 2017 when they were in the minority.

The Democrats plant to introduce legislation to have the statues removed from the Capitol and sent to the Smithsonian — or sent back to the states that commissioned them.

