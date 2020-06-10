http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/JHv8QjonMsE/76293141.cms

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday made the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 more stringent by increasing the jail terms and penalties for various offences as well as deciding to publicly name and shame the offenders.

Bringing an ordinance to make these changes, the state government claimed that there were loopholes in the existing law which would often allow offenders to go scot-free. The new law increases the maximum jail term from the existing seven years to 10 years. Also, the existing penalty of Rs 10,000 has been increased to Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for various offences.

The government has also introduced in the Act a new section, 5B, which provides for a jail term ranging from one to seven years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for causing injury to cow or its progeny or transporting them in a condition which would endanger their lives.

Not providing food and water to a cow has also been made a punishable offence in the “endangering life” category . Theordinance has increased the penalty for offences like cow slaughter, sale of beef and illegal transportation of beef or cow and its progeny.

The government has also decided to put up the name and photographs of an accused in prominent locations in his area if he tries to evade the law enforcing agencies. For illegal transportation of beef, cow or its progeny, the driver, operator and owner of the vehicle which is caught transporting the unauthorised cargo will be charged under the new law. The vehicle, along with the cargo, will be confiscated.

The jail term for violation of section 3 of the Act, pertaining to cow slaughter, section 5 on sale of beef and 5A related to transportation of cow or beef will now be aminimum of three years and a maximum of 10 years. Earlier, the maximum imprisonment was for seven years while there was no minimum jail term.

The fine has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 3-5 lakh. Causing injury to a cow, cow slaughter and sale of beef will now be cognizable and non-bailable offences.

