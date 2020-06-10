https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-announces-first-rally-tulsa-oklahoma-next-week-followed-events-florida-arizona-north-carolina/

President Trump announced he will resume his MAGA rallies starting in Tulsa, Oklahoma next Friday June 19th.

Rallies are also being planned in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Via Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump said he plans to resume his campaign rallies beginning in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, followed by events in unspecified cities in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Trump’s campaign halted his signature rallies in March after Americans adopted social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Trump said earlier this week he would resume the rallies as soon as next week.

He ticked off locations for future rallies in remarks to reporters during a meeting with black supporters and media figures at the White House on Wednesday. He later said the Tulsa rally would be June 19.

The events attract thousands of his supporters, are often carried live on cable news networks and provide his campaign a wealth of data for get-out-the-vote efforts. Trump holds most of his rallies in states that are regarded as competitive in November’s election.