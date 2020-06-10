https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/prices-bread-baking-pandemic/2020/06/10/id/971546

Months of quarantine have turned stay-at-home Americans into home bakers and lowered demand for any clothing that isn’t casual and comfortable, leading to a drop in prices.

The price of white bread dropped the most since World War II in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Dress prices and car insurance fell by the most on record, as people sought out leggings over more formal wear, and left the car in the garage.

Demand weakness across most categories pushed the overall consumer price index lower for a third month, spurring disinflationary concern, though analysts expect components to fluctuate in coming months as the U.S. economy gradually reopens.

