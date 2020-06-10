https://www.theepochtimes.com/remains-found-at-idaho-home-are-missing-kids-7-and-17-family_3384289.html

Remains found at an Idaho home this week belong to 8-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, according to Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of J.J. Vallow.

Local authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the remains found at the home of Chad Daybell, who was married to the children’s mother, Lori Vallow. Both are in police custody.

Neither J.J. nor Tylee have been seen since September 2019. Law enforcement officers found the remains on Daybell’s property on Tuesday before he was arrested.

“Both children are no longer with us,” Woodcock told the Post Register in confirming their death.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Feb. 26, 2020. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP)

“This is the worst news we will ever get in our lives,” children’s family wrote in a statement, according to FOX10.

“The Woodcock’s and The Ryan’s are confirming that the human remains found by Law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering. Official statements from The Rexburg Police, The Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released soon. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy while we grieve,” they said.

Vallow is jailed in Madison County, Idaho, on felony child desertion charges, while Daybell, an author of doomsday books, was booked into the Fremont County Jail on felony charges of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Daybell and Vallow got married earlier this year after Daybell’s wife died.

Lori Vallow (L), and Chad Daybell (R). (Rexburg Police Department)

A judge ordered Daybell to be held on $1 million bond on Wednesday, saying the prosecutor’s recommendation is correct, according to CrimeOnline. His attorney argued that the charges don’t warrant a high bond amount, adding that he’s not a flight risk.

“One of the primary reasons we are asking the bail to be set at that amount is these are human remains and although those remains have not yet been positively identified, we are aware that these remains are the remains of children,” Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said at the hearing. “The concealment of one of the bodies is particularly egregious and should Mr. Daybell bail out, he has strong incentive to flee,” he said.

Wood told the court that the identities of the bodies haven’t been confirmed, but he said they belong to children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

