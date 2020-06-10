https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rogerstone-whca-fbi-trump/2020/06/10/id/971607

President Donald Trump’s longtime political consultant Roger Stone on Wednesday slammed the White House Correspondents Association for awarding CNN for its reporting of the FBI raid of his home in January.

“The White House correspondents association is giving CNN an award for their coverage of the Gestapo style raid on my home by the FBI,” Stone posted on his Instagram account. “Since the leaking of the governments plan to execute a search warrant for my home which was executed at the same time as the warrant for my arrest is a felony, CNN is being awarded for criminal activity.”

“The idea that CNN arrived at my home 14 minutes before the FBI came to arrest me for fabricated process crimes based on a ‘journalistic hunch’ is total bulls—t,” he said in another post.

CNN producer David Shortell and photojournalist Gilbert De La Rosa were outside Stone’s home to witness the FBI approaching Stone’s door to arrest him on a seven-count indictment.

Trump last week promised that Stone would not serve time in prison.

Federal prosecutors in February urged that Stone be sent to prison for roughly seven to nine years for obstructing congressional and FBI investigations into connections between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!” Trump tweeted.

