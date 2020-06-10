https://www.dailywire.com/news/romney-predicts-trump-headed-for-re-election-wont-say-who-hell-vote-for

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) predicted on Wednesday afternoon that President Donald Trump will win against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, an election that he believes will also allow the Republican Party to keep its slim Senate majority.

“I’m confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate. And I actually have long predicted the president will be reelected – I continue to think that’s the case,” Romney told Politico reporter Jake Sherman.

A Gallup poll released on Wednesday says that the president’s approval rating is currently at 39%, including 85% approval among Republicans, 39% approval among independents, and 5% approval among Democrats. Trump has averaged about a 40% approval rating throughout his term, per the polling agency.

Earlier this week, The New York Times said that Romney was one of several high-profile Republicans who wouldn’t vote for Trump in the general election, in a report citing “people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.”

Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office.

Freddy Ford, a spokesperson for former President George W. Bush, told the Texas Tribune the Times’ report was “completely false” and that the former president has given no indication about how he will vote.

According to Time Magazine, Romney also told reporters earlier this week that he plans to “stay quiet” about his November vote. That said, the 2012 Republican nominee told Deseret News in 2018 that he voted for Ann Romney, his wife, as a write-in candidate instead of voting for Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president,” said Romney at the time. “I realized it wasn’t going to go anywhere, but nonetheless felt that I was putting in a very solid name.”

Jon Seaton, a former aide to late-Senator John McCain, told AZCentral that Cindy McCain does not have any “intentions of getting involved in the 2020 presidential election.” Jack McCain, who the news agency suggests would likely be the son referenced in the Times’ report, says he does not have any “immediate plans” to run for office.

