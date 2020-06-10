https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattles-autonomous-zone-first-warlord-local-rapper-raz-simone-takes/

The nation of CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) in what used to be Seattle was set up by antifa earlier this week.

CHAZ has its first self declared dictator/warlord. Seattle based rapper Raz Simone evidently deputized himself and his crew, and they are patrolling the streets, regulating any unauthorized activity in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Raz Simone, a Seattle local, stated he belongs to the “People’s Force,” a replacement for Seattle PD in #FreeCapitolHill. On June 8th in a live video he advised that unfamiliar faces should be stopped, questioned, and checked to see if they’re armed, similar to “Stop and Frisk.” pic.twitter.com/QsM5YR0xuW — TheWholeStory (@TheWholeStory6) June 10, 2020

They’ve already started assaulting people who are engaging in unauthorized activity:

A Seattle local named Raz Simone established himself and his crew as the police of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. He’s a warlord, and his crew is assaulting anyone who steps out of line. Unlike real police, there’s no accountability or discipline. It’s just violence. pic.twitter.com/196ZiN2Ihh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2020

Note that they even announce themselves as “the police of the community now”

The comments are on fire:

He also implemented stop, question and frisk for anyone who ‘looks’ suspicious…….not sure why they have a border….since borders are bad according to their beliefs. — Saxony (@Saxonylove) June 10, 2020

“I deem myself the NEW police and will now commit my first act of police brutality!” — Cletus Bower Jr. (@BowerCletus) June 10, 2020

They need a system. They need vetted, easily identifiable people enforcing laws. They might call them something like “police” and uniform them. Then, a system to adjudicate violations. They might call them something like “courts.” There might be a place that has those already. — Daniel Dow (@strngr12) June 10, 2020

Let them eat each other alive. Let that place fill up, then fence them in and cut off all power and water to the area. They wanna act like wild animals, let them live like wild animals. — Dmack (@djmakal) June 10, 2020

Evidently Simone was involved with the planning of CHAZ:

A man just ran over protestors, hopped out & shot one of our young black men. This is the 5th time I’ve witnessed this. Today I will be buying barricades to protect us protestors 24/7 from threats of this nature.#peopleoverproperty #SeattlePeoplesProtection#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/JMpJbE7uHd — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 8, 2020

Here’s Simone directing the armed revolutionaries to guard the borders:

And we’re already seeing the party degenerate into absolute chaos, as apparently Simone is a misogynist:

I am exposing a man who beats women, forces them into sex work and punishes them if they do not obey. Brb. And yes, @RazSimone, I’m talking about you. – Sincerely, a black woman who will absolutely clock your shit. #seattleprotest #seattle #seattleprotests — thegifgod (@soultypechild) June 9, 2020

@RazSimone, so, this how you treating the ladies in “The Family” huh? You followed this encounter up with punching Omari in the face. @shadyshainarae this your king? Cause it’s giving enslavement and severe domestic violence. #seattle #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/nwuN9cVfRZ — thegifgod (@soultypechild) June 9, 2020

So basically they’ve declared themselves to be the authority, and they operate with impunity, as they go around assaulting whomever they deem to be breaking laws that don’t exist.

