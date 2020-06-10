https://www.theblaze.com/news/tim-scott-rebukes-leftist-racism

Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) shot back at his detractors Wednesday and exposed his Democratic colleagues’ hypocrisy on race after he had allegedly been the subject of racially charged insults on Twitter.

Scott, who was tapped by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Tuesday to lead the GOP’s legislative efforts on police reform, said in a Wednesday tweet that he has seen his name dragged through the mud on social media over the past 24 hours.

Twitter users had allegedly referred to Scott as “token,” called him “boy,” and argued that he is “being used.”

In response, a bewildered Scott said, “Let me get this straight … you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this?”

The senator went on to rebut claims that the Democratic Party is the only party sympathetic to and representative of the black community in America.

“And don’t throw ‘you’re the only black guy they know’ at me either,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “There are only two black Democratic Senators, stop pretending there’s some huge racial diversity gap in the Senate.

He then appeared to expose the hypocrisy of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate, suggesting that despite their rhetoric, black Americans go largely underrepresented on their staffs.

“Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like … I guarantee you won’t like the answer,” he added.

According to NPR, Scott said Tuesday that the Republican legislation aimed at addressing the country’s policing system will focus on increased training on de-escalation tactics to lessen the need for chokeholds and related police restraints. The bill may also include more funding for police body cameras and requirements for police departments to report to the Justice Department in the event of an incident resulting in death.

Scott said that today there is only $20 million in funding for body cameras and that only 40% of departments are underreporting requirements.

He added that Republicans hope to have the bill sent to the Senate floor by the Fourth of July recess.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

