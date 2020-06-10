https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-republicans-police-reform/2020/06/10/id/971470

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will lead a group of Republican senators in drafting police reform legislation in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in police custody last May, The Hill reports.

Scott, the lone black Republican in the Senate, was selected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to lead the working group earlier this week, and on Tuesday, Scott met with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House adviser Jared Kushner, and deputy assistant to the president Ja’Ron Smith.

“We’re making progress,” Scott told reporters following the meeting, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I think it’s important for this nation to take a very powerful stand and position that says, ‘We’re listening, we’re hearing and we’re reacting,'” Scott said, adding that there is no “binary choice” between supporting police and supporting minority communities.

“I think it’s important to have a response,” McConnell told members of the press on Tuesday.

“None of us have had the experience of being an African American in this country and dealing with this discrimination, which persists here some 50 years after the 1964 civil rights bill and the 1965 civil rights bill,” he said.

“I think the best way for Senate Republicans to go forward on this is to listen to one of our own, who’s had these experiences,” McConnell added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

