https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/sister-slain-federal-officer-asks-congress-outrage-fallen-officer-also-happens-african-american-video/

The sister of slain federal officer Patrick Underwood spoke as an in-person witness at the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on police brutality on Wednesday.

Angela Underwood Jacobs’ brother Patrick Underwood was fatally shot whilst protecting the US Courthouse in Oakland during the George Floyd riots last week.

On May 29, a car pulled up to the courthouse and a person in the vehicle opened fire on Underwood and another security officer.

Underwood was killed and the other federal security officer was wounded.

Patrick Underwood

Angela Underwood Jacobs on Wednesday called the Democrats’ push to defund the police “ridiculous.”

“It is a ridiculous solution to claim that defunding police departments is the solution to police brutality and discrimination because it’s not a solution. It gets us nowhere as a nation and removes the safety net protection that every citizen deserves from their communities elected officials,” Angela Underwood Jacobs said.

She also called out the Democrat-media complex for ignoring the death of her brother because he was a black officer.

It doesn’t fit the narrative.

“I am wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African-American?” Jacobs said.

WATCH:

Angela Underwood-Jacobs, whose brother was killed in a riot, asks: “I am wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African-American?” pic.twitter.com/gRcF5mZPj7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 10, 2020

