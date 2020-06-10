https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/stay-tuned-tomorrow-project-veritas-exposes-antifa-money-coming-name-names/

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be exposing where Antifa money is coming from.

The footage exposing Antifa money will be released Thursday.

“They name names,” O’Keefe said.

Tomorrow @Project_Veritas will expose where the ANTIFA/RefuseFa money is coming from…in their own words… THEY NAME NAMES. Stay tuned…#DarkMoneyExposed pic.twitter.com/SD0Qype2FN — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 10, 2020

Project Veritas has infiltrated Antifa.

Project Veritas released part 3 of its “Expose Antifa” series on Tuesday.

Veritas went undercover and exposed the militia wing of Antifa.

The militia wing, “Redneck Revolt,” believes in a complete abolition of the system, including police.

Last Thursday, PV’s undercover report revealed how the leftist terror group Antifa practice eye gouging, beating their opponents and create an environment of fear and terror.

Last Friday, Project Veritas journalists infiltrated New York City Antifa and caught them on video fight training.

Stay tuned!

