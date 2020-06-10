https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moore-coronavirus-bankruptcies/2020/06/10/id/971603

Economist Stephen Moore rebuffed Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly on Wednesday, chastising him for an assertion that the country’s current ongoing financial slump was caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just want to correct you on one thing,” Moore said near the end of a three-way six-minute discussion that also involved National Review columnist John Fund on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “You said it was the coronavirus that shut down these businesses. It was not. It was the act of politicians that shut down their economy needlessly and made a lot of these business go bankrupt.

“And most of them are in blue states.”

The comments by Moore, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump, closed the back-and-forth after Kelly led off the conversation by citing statistics that showed 4,000 businesses across the United States already have closed this year out of 25,000 that are predicted to close. That was compared to 9,300 stores that closed in 2019.

“A lot of these retail stores that may not make it, retail was in a lot of danger before coronavirus, and before the rioting, but these were literally and figuratively kerosene on the fire,” Moore said. “And so unfortunately, and it is heartbreaking to see stores and many shops on Main Street, USA, are going to go bankrupt.

“By the way, how was it fair, I’ve never had an explanation for it, how was it fair that you were allowed to go into a Walmart, but you couldn’t go into the local hardware store? That never made any sense. It discriminated the small businessman and woman.”

