(STUDY FINDS) — BALTIMORE — Research on ways to treat the coronavirus pandemic has been a non-stop process in 2020. Unfortunately, a new study says much of the early research on COVID-19 will have little value in the search for a vaccine.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say there were 201 registered clinical trials looking for a drug to treat COVID-19 through late March. Out of those tests groups, many have significant flaws that call their results into question.

What Went Wrong?

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, reports that a third of the clinical trials had no clearly marked endpoint. Those tests never defined what success or failure would be for the patients, such as measuring how many patients were discharged from hospitals or survived the coronavirus.

