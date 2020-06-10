https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-college-offers-full-scholarship-to-george-floyds-daughter_3383588.html

A college in Texas extended a full scholarship to the daughter of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Gianna, Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, can go to Texas Southern University, a historically black college, if she chooses, after the school’s board and foundation board jointly approved a fund to provide her a full scholarship.

Staff members will prepare a place for Gianna Floyd if she wishes to attend the university.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Albert Myres, chair of the Board of Regents, said in a statement.

“We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

“The TSU Foundation is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship to Ms. Floyd,” added Gerald Smith, chairman of the foundation. “We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress.”

While Floyd died in Minneapolis, he lived for years in the Third Ward in Houston and graduated from Jack Yates High School.

Texas Southern University also offered a resolution that said Floyd “excelled in athletics” at the high school while describing him as “an aspiring musician” who “acted as an informal community leader and mentor to young men.”

Floyd was arrested in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after being accused of forgery. After resisting arrest, he was held down by three police officers, including one who put him in a chokehold, kneeling on his neck.

Floyd died later that day.

The officers and another who stood nearby were fired. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter charges while the other officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

In a video released last week by former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Gianna Floyd says that her father “changed the world.”

At a press conference last week, Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, told reporters: “I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks. He was good and this is the proof that he was a good man.”

She pointed to Gianna, who was nearby.

While Floyd moved away from Texas in 2014, he was described by Washington as supportive of Gianna. Floyd would talk about taking care of his daughter, she said.

Attorneys for Floyd’s family said they want to help promote an image of Floyd outside of his dealing with police.

“We wanted the world to see the beauty of Gianna,” L. Chris Stewart told reporters.

