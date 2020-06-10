https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gianna-floyd-george-floyd-texas-state-university-scholarship/2020/06/10/id/971553

When George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter graduates from high school, she will be able to attend Texas Southern University for free.

The historically black university extended a full scholarship to Gianna Floyd on Tuesday, the day of Floyd’s funeral, CBS News reports.

Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. His death has prompted protests calling for racial justice to take place across the country.

The university, which is located in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, said the scholarship is an offer that “honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest.”

“Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School,” TSU said on the school’s Facebook page. “The Board (of Regents), in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna.”

The post continued, the school will “prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents, said in a statement. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

The chairman of the TSU foundation Gerald Smith added the foundation is “proud” to provide the scholarship.

“We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress,” Smith said. “We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family.”

