Sir Richard Dearlove, the former Head of the MI6 in the UK has finally caught up to speed with the Gateway Pundit. Sir Richard reportedly agreed that the China coronavirus was created in a lab, something reported here two months ago.

We reported on April 9, 2020, nearly two months ago, that Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that was working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky. Dr. Shi Zhengli then moved the project to Wuhan, China.

Then on the 10th we reported that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where Dr. Shi worked, was busy experimenting on live animals. We located a picture of Dr. Shi at the Wuhan Institute of Virology working in the lab:

Via Yaacov Apelbaum

In addition, we’ve identified lab workers experimenting with live animals!

Then on April 12th, 2020, we reported as late as February it was being reported in China that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was where the coronavirus originated. The Wuhan Market claimed to be the source by other reports in the media, doesn’t even sell bats.

In early January in China, the Director-General of the Wuhan Institute of Virology sent out a message that ordered her staff not to discuss the çoronavirus or release any materials about it (below).

A month later the Chairman of Duoyi, wrote that the Wuhan Institute was suspected of manufacturing and leaking the coronavirus. He stated that the virus could not leap from bats to humans but had to go through monkeys or mice.

In early February it was reported that Shi Zhengli’s carelessness and lax laboratory safety procedures led to the virus being leaked out of the Wuhan Institute. A few days later China’s top biological and chemical weapons commander took over management of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

We’ve also found evidence that Dr. Shi’s work from the Wuhan Institute was also used in testing at the Wuhan hospital (below).

Another Gateway Pundit contributor, Dr. Lawrence Sellin, shared with us this weekend:

Norwegian and British vaccine scientists have published unequivocal evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is man-made. The authors state two conclusions: (1) the mutations that would normally be seen in the course of animal to human transmission have not occurred in SARS-CoV-2, indicating that it was fully “pre-adapted” for human infection and (2) SARS-CoV-2 has insertions in its protein sequence that have never been detected in nature and contribute to its infectivity and pathogenicity.

A week ago, Sir Richard Dearlove, the former Head of the MI6, whose also involved in the Trump – Russia collusion scam, was interviewed by the Telegraph and he confirmed what we shared two months ago:

In an interview with The Telegraph, Sir Richard Dearlove said he had seen an “important” new scientific report suggesting the virus did not emerge naturally but was man-made by Chinese scientists. The apparent discovery will raise the prospect of China paying “reparations” for the death and economic catastrophe wreaked upon the world, the former intelligence chief said. It comes as Beijing faces growing pressure to explain precisely how coronavirus first began to spread late last year.

Another source commented on Dearlove’s comments during the podcast he held online:

In the podcast, Sir Richard suggested scientists may have been experimenting on bat coronaviruses when Covid-19 escaped. He also raised the prospect of China potentially paying for the global damage caused by the pandemic and said the study is a ‘very important contribution to a debate’ on how the virus spread across the world. Once again we were right and we were way before the Mainstream Media – tomorrow’s news today – the Gateway Pundit.

