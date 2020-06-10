https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cant-real-left-now-targeting-cracker-barrel-cuz-crackers-racist/

US liberals have now targeted Cracker Barrel — cuz it’s racist.

I went into Cracker Barrel once and heard the walls whisper “what you doing in here boy” 😳 — Mysteriously Unnamed (@PhilGood87) June 10, 2020

Leftist Mob Now Angry with ‘Cracker Barrel’ Restaurant Chain Because They Exist https://t.co/vLKfQneF2w — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) June 10, 2020

cracker barrel feels like walking in a place that was just desegregated three hours prior but the breakfast is okay — anti-lawn activist (@praylinet) June 10, 2020

The name Cracker Barrel never sat right with me pic.twitter.com/cSj4PdyEWn — Ollice, but junior. (@_iamoj_) June 10, 2020

Lots of bored people out there today I see. “Cracker barrel” was inspired by the barrels full of soda crackers that were for sale in country stores in days gone by. The restaurant? Simple, good, affordable southern food. Go and get your veggies. pic.twitter.com/6lZU3UMXTn — seagod (@seagod22) June 10, 2020

Then there is this story from Alabama.

Cracker Barrel, Pell City, Alabama (If you dont know the history of this area look it up) A black man walks to table of 4 police.

Thanked them for their serivce and paid for their meals. ♥️ Officers stood and shook his hand.💙#BlackLivesMatter#GeorgeFloyd #MAGA pic.twitter.com/5A5e14gMUC — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن (@SandraSentinel) June 7, 2020

