https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502115-trump-will-not-even-consider-renaming-army-bases-named-for-confederate-leaders

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: ‘Great honor’ Trump Jr.’s Mongolia hunting trip cost K in Secret Service protection MORE said Wednesday he will “not even consider” renaming Army bases that were named for Confederate leaders after top military officials indicated recently they are open to the idea.

In a series of tweets, Trump argued the bases have become part of U.S. history that should not be “tampered with.”

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” he tweeted, adding that “HEROES” who won two world wars were trained on the “Hallowed Grounds” of the bases.

“Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” Trump continued.

…Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Minutes after Trump tweeted out the statement, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany read it in full to the White House press corps.

Trump’s tweets come two days after the Army said its Secretary Ryan McCarthyRyan McCarthyMississippi lawmakers drafting resolution to take Confederate emblem off state flag: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests Overnight Defense: Army now willing to rename bases named after Confederates | Dems demand answers on ‘unfathomable’ nuke testing discussions | Pentagon confirms death of north African al Qaeda leader MORE and Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperAFL-CIO calls on Esper, Milley to resign, resists calls to cut ties with major police union Trump was talked out of firing Esper last week: report Mississippi lawmakers drafting resolution to take Confederate emblem off state flag: report MORE were “open” to renaming the bases.

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s tweets. It has previously argued the bases were named in the “spirit of reconciliation.”

There are 10 Army bases around the country named for Confederate military officers: Fort Lee, Fort Hood, Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, Fort Bragg, Fort Polk, Fort Pickett, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Rucker and Camp Beauregard.

The stance the Army announced Monday marked a reversal from as recently as February, when the service told Task & Purpose it had no plans to change the name of any base, including those named after Confederate military officers.

The about-face came amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died when a police officer who has since been charged with second-degree murder knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Protesters and state and local governments have moved to bring down multiple Confederate statues and monuments since Floyd’s slaying on May 25.

The Army has been under increasing pressure to rename the bases, with advocates for doing so arguing it is not appropriate to honor those who took up arms against the United States and fought to preserve slavery.

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, recently argued in The Atlantic that “Lee, Bragg and the rest committed treason” and that the Army “should not brook any celebration of those who betrayed their country.”

“These bases are, after all, federal installations, home to soldiers who swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Petraeus wrote. “The irony of training at bases named for those who took up arms against the United States, and for the right to enslave others, is inescapable to anyone paying attention. Now, belatedly, is the moment for us to pay such attention.”

Other military services in the past week have banned the display of the Confederate battle flag.

On Friday, the Marine Corps issued guidance banning public displays of the flag, including on clothing, mugs, posters and bumper stickers, following up on Commandant Gen. David Berger’s February commitment to do so.

On Tuesday, the Navy followed suit by announcing it too would ban the flag on Navy bases and ships.

