https://www.theblaze.com/psuedo-intellectual/ucla-professor-suspended

This week on “Psuedo Intellectual,” BlazeTV host Lauren Chen talked about a UCLA professor who was suspended and has reportedly been placed under police protection, after he refused a request to exempt black students from final exams in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Gordon Klein, an accounting professor at UCLA, was suspended by the university after he declined a request to cancel final exams for black students. Klein asked how he would identify which students were black, given the course was online, and how he should grade students of “mixed parentage”?

“Do you know the names of the classmates that are black? How can I identify them since we’ve been having online classes only? Are there any students that may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?” Klein wrote in response to one student’s request that accommodations be made for minority students during “these trying times.”

“One last thing strikes me,” Klein added. “Remember that MLK famously said that people should not be evaluated based on the ‘color of their skin.’ Do you think that your request would run afoul of MLK’s admonition?”

Apparently Klein’s suspension was not enough. Now students are petitioning for the school to “Fire UCLA Professor Gordon Klein.”

“We ask for your support in having Professor Klein’s professorship terminated for his extremely insensitive, dismissive, and woefully racist response to his students’ request for empathy and compassion during a time of civil unrest,” reads the petition.

“It would be one thing if the students had asked for exam extensions for everybody … but, no, it’s just the minority students,” Lauren said. “If anything, that kind of mentality really is the bigotry of low expectations.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Use code LAUREN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

