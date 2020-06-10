https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/us-aircraft-carriers-coronavirus-procedures/2020/06/10/id/971461

The USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz are being deployed to the Pacific and are following new health procedures to guard against a coronavirus outbreak.

The new procedures came after 1,156 crew members had tested positive for the virus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and one died.

Rear Admiral George Wikoff, commander of the strike group, said the Navy had learned to create a “bubble of health” based on the outbreak on the Roosevelt, according to The Wall Street Journal.

All crew members on the flotillas were tested twice for the coronavirus over a two-week quarantine period before embarkation, the newspaper reported.

Under the new procedures, any crew member who develops a fever can call for medical staff without walking to the sick bay and possibly putting others at risk. Designated areas on board can be isolated for anyone who suffers from the virus.

Video messages on the ships will stress the importance of personal protective equipment and hygiene, while encouraging social distancing when possible.

The deployment of the aircraft carriers came after Taiwan’s defense ministry said several Chinese jet fighters had crossed into its air defense identification zone. And Japan said a Chinese aircraft carrier strike group made its way through Japan’s southern island string, the Journal reported.

The newspaper also noted tensions have increased in the South China Sea.

