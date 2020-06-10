http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K2uPMT7LNgg/

Protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon toppled a statue of 15th Century explorer Christopher Columbus outside the state’s Capitol building.

Protesters placed a rope around the statue and yanked it off its pedestal.

The protesters said they tore down the statue because they deem Columbus a “symbol of genocide against Native Americans,” according to the Associated Press. The demonstrators further demanded “justice” for George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

BREAKING: Protesters have toppled the Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/uCpZY1zoA8 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2020

State Patrol troopers in helmets, who provide security in the Capitol complex, stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterward with Native American singing and drumming.

The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statute so it could be taken away.

The protest followed a similar incident Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia, where protesters pulled down a Columbus statue in a city park, set it on fire and rolled it into a nearby lake.

The AP contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

