Washington Democrat Governor Jay Inslee claimed on Wednesday that he has “not heard anything about” extremists declaring an autonomous zone in his state’s capitol, despite widely shared images and photos that circulated on social media and a decent amount of media coverage.

WATCH:

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

