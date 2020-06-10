https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cares-stimulus-economic-impact/2020/06/10/id/971572

There might be as many as 35 million people entitled to stimulus checks from the government, including millions of seniors and poor households, who have not yet received them, according to an analysis prepared by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Congress allocated the money as part of the CARES Act in late March in order to help deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis, and last week the IRS said it had so far sent out 159 million stimulus payments to eligible individuals and families, HuffPost reported Wednesday.

However, that means there are still anwhere between 30 million and 35 million checks that have not yet been sent out, according to the analysis.

The program grants $1,200 for single taxpayers who earn under $75,000 and $2,400 for married couples earning less than $150,000, according to CBS News.

The analysis was conducted after Democratic congressmen on the committee last month requested from the Treasury Department and IRS weekly updates regarding the stimulus checks following concerns from constituents who were still waiting for their money to arrive.

Part of the problem, according to the analysis, is the government might not have all the necessary information for some of these individuals to send them the stimulus payments, especially if they do not file tax returns or do not receive federal government benefits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

