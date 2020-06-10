https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502053-white-house-says-trump-may-issue-executive-order-on-police-reform

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: ‘Great honor’ Trump Jr.’s Mongolia hunting trip cost K in Secret Service protection MORE could take action on police reform through an executive order.

Speaking on Fox News, McEnany said Trump has been reviewing proposals on police reform and noted that his advisers met with Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTrump tweets spark fresh headache for Republicans President sinks amid stumbles over protests Republicans walk tightrope on police reform MORE (R-S.C.) to discuss potential legislation on Tuesday.

“They had a very positive meeting with Sen. Scott,” McEnany said on “Fox & Friends.” “It was very productive, and we do believe that we will have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order.”

McEnany said that “tremendous work” is being done on the issue but did not offer specifics on the measures under consideration at the White House.

Trump and Congress are facing pressure to reform law enforcement and root out racism in police departments amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis late last month.

House Democrats on Monday unveiled sweeping police reform legislation, and the next day Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police Trump tweets spark fresh headache for Republicans Republicans walk tightrope on police reform MORE (R-Ky.) tapped Scott to lead a working group of Republican senators to draft legislation to reform police.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerPresident sinks amid stumbles over protests Overnight Health Care: WHO seeks to clarify widely criticized statement on asymptomatic spread | New study shows 60 percent of Roosevelt carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies | Senators seek probe into Trump administration’s ‘Project Airbridge’ Senators seek probe into Trump administration’s ‘Project Airbridge’ medical supply deliveries MORE, chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsPresident sinks amid stumbles over protests Republicans walk tightrope on police reform Trump was talked out of firing Esper last week: report MORE and Ja’Ron Smith, deputy director of the Office of American Innovation, met with Scott on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The Democrats’ legislation would ban chokeholds at the federal level, limit the “qualified immunity” doctrine that shields police officers from lawsuits, mandate the use of body cameras across the country and establish a national database that discloses names of officers with patterns of abuse, among other things.

McEnany on Monday told reporters that the immunity proposal was a “non-starter” but said Trump had not yet reviewed the Democrats’ legislation.

It is unclear when the White House could unveil a police reform proposal. Trump has remained quiet on potential reforms, offering support for police and insisting on the need for “law and order” amid the protests, which have largely been peaceful but in some cases led to looting and other violence in cities including Washington, D.C.

Trump earlier this week met with law enforcement officials at the White House and is expected to participate in a roundtable Thursday in Dallas to discuss how to address economic, health and justice disparities in the country.

