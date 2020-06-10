http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_DHubZuIa6I/

A throng of Hollywood celebrities, including actresses Mandy Moore, Debra Messing, and Ashley Judd, are handing Black Lives Matter and other activists their Instagram accounts in a show of support for the controversial movement and its efforts to push social justice reforms.

Pop stars including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Shawn Mendes have relinquished control of their Instagram profiles in recent days. In a separate effort, a group of white actresses, including Julia Roberts Debra Messing, and Gwyneth Paltrow, are participating in a campaign in which 46 black women will run the social media accounts of 46 “influential white women.”

Lady Gaga wrote that she will be giving control of her Instagram to “each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to.” The Oscar-winning pop star recently said that she is donating undisclosed amounts to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Color of Change.

Selena Gomez has given her Instagram account to several activists including the radical left-wing Prof. Ibram Kendi, who has advocated for a U.S. Constitution amendment “to fix the original sin of racism” as well as the creation of a federal “Department of Anti-racism.”

He wrote on Gomez’s Instagram that it’s no longer enough to say that you’re “not racist.” “The opposite of racist isn’t ‘not racist.’ It is anti-racist,” he said.

The #ShareTheMicNow campaign organized by an executive at the Hollywood talent agency Endeavor said it seeks to “amplify Black female voices and their contributions to creating change.” The social media campaign is kicking off on Wednesday.

Julia Roberts will hand over her Instagram to fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, while Gwyneth Paltrow will relinquish hers to lifestyle influencer Latham Thomas.

“When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change,” the campaign said in a press release. “Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”

Other white-female celebrities participating in #SharetheMic include Chrissy Metz, Chelsea Handler, Selma Blair, Ashley Judd, Mandy Moore, and Arianna Huffington.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

