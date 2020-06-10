https://www.dailywire.com/news/woke-leftists-targeting-police-and-police-shows-now-target-bigger-game-paw-patrol

Now that it seems to be open season for woke leftists to target police across America, even on TV, with the cancellation of “Cops” and episodes of “Live PD” having been pulled, they are turning their sights on much more powerful game: the rescue dogs of the children’s animated series “Paw Patrol.”

On June 2, “Paw Patrol,” which revolves around a crew of search and rescue dogs, tweeted that they would join the movement of entities taking a back seat in order that black voices could be heard, tweeting, “In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices.”

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

It wasn’t enough for woke leftists.

The New York Times noted of the character Chase, a German Shepherd which serves as a police and spy dog, “In the world of ‘Paw Patrol,’ Chase is drawn to be a very good boy who barks stuff like ‘Chase is on the case!’ and ‘All in a police pup’s day!’ as he rescues kittens in his tricked-out S.U.V.”

Here are some of the comments that followed Paw Patrol’s attempt at being politically correct: “Euthanize the police dog,” “Defund the paw patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.”

More: “You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change.”

The Times wrote, “As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice.”

The rage mob is coming for PAW PATROLhttps://t.co/58jYa3TV8m — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2020

This is a declaration of war against my 3 year old.https://t.co/9HNlB1LKgb — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 10, 2020

My 2 year old son just turned to me in the middle of Paw Patrol (I was reading the New York Times, print edition) and said “Daddy, the idea of good cops perpetuated by copaganda shows like Paw Patrol covers for the endless police brutality this country faces” Amazing. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) June 10, 2020

This is beyond parody. https://t.co/DMhEMWi3FL — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

In February, The Daily Wire reported that a far-left professor in Canada ranted against “Paw Patrol,” calling it “capitalist propaganda” that leads children away from Marxism, teaching them to critique and distrust government and embrace individualism.

King’s University College professor Liam Kennedy penned a piece titled, “Whenever there’s trouble. Just yelp for help’: Crime, Conservation, and Corporatization in Paw Patrol.”

Kennedy wrote, “Paw Patrol, as a private corporation, is used to help provide basic social services in the Adventure Bay community. That’s problematic in that the Paw Patrol creators are sending this message that we can’t depend on the state to provide these services.”

Speaking with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Kennedy mocked the motto of the show, “no job too big, no pup too small,” saying, “To me that’s an individualist message. Pull up your bootstraps, you can do it if you just try hard enough. That kind of message ignores structural barriers in our society and not everyone can do it.” He added, “I just think that as time goes on, children might be less likely to critique the capitalist system that causes environmental harm in the first place and reproduces inequality.”

