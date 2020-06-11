https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-rioters-downtown-portland-try-set-autonomous-zone-video/

Antifa rioters in downtown Portland tried to set up their own “Autonomous Zone” Wednesday night.

Antifa domestic terrorists grabbed whatever fencing they could find around downtown Portland to build their own “police free” autonomous zone.

WATCH:

Rioters are grabbing whatever fencing they can find around downtown Portland to build their own autonomous zone. #antifa pic.twitter.com/K3Pc9bvqGS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

Portland police reportedly tried to discourage the construction of the “police free zone,” and told the ‘protesters’ to disperse.

There was an exchange of water bottles and pepper balls, according to reporter Blair Stenvick.

PPB says there’s criminal activity occurring in crowd, tells nonviolent demonstrator to leave. They sound not pleased by the new fence! — Blair Stenvick 🏳️‍🌈 (@BlairStenvick) June 11, 2020

Portland police said the crowd dispersed on their own by 2 AM.

The group which had gathered in the area of SW Main ST and SW 3rd Ave dispersed on their own at about 2:00 a.m. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 11, 2020

Portland Antifa was inspired by their comrades in Washington state who set up an “autonomous zone” in six square blocks in Seattle this week.

On Tuesday “Free Capitol Hill” the Antifa “Autonomous Zone” released its list of demands from the Seattle and Washington State governments.

The list includes reparations, ending the police and free stuff — pretty much what you would expect from a bunch of illiterate leftie kids.

Within 72 hours, things started to fall apart.

The anarchists already ran out of food and declared local rapper Raz Simone as its first warlord.

President Trump warned Democrat Governor Jay Inslee if he doesn’t do something about Antifa taking over several blocks in Seattle, he will step in.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

