Project Veritas has infiltrated Antifa.

Project Veritas on Thursday revealed the trail of dark money funding Antifa and RefuseFascism.

RefuseFascism uses Antifa-like tactics and the organizer claimed they receive money from George Soros and met with a Tom Steyer advisor.

Tom Steyer is a billionaire hedge fund manager and enviro-fascist activist.

Via Project Veritas:

RefuseFascism Organizer: “…you’ll see, there’s people even in the Hillary campaign worked with RefuseFascism because they see the danger.” Head of the Atlanta Chapter of RefuseFascism, Tee Stern: “We Actually Did

Get a Grant from Them (Soros) Around – We Started a Thing Called a National Day

of Appreciation for Abortion Providers.”

“We Actually Did Get a Grant from Them (Soros) Around – We Started a Thing Called a National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers.” National Organizer for RefuseFascism, Andy Zee: “…I Believe He

(Steyer) Has Political Ambitions, and He Might Not Want to Be Directly

Connected.”

“…I Believe He (Steyer) Has Political Ambitions, and He Might Not Want to Be Directly Connected.” National Organizer for RefuseFascism, Andy Zee: “…Steyer might not

want to be connected” “…Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, this at a certain

point dominates the national news…it’s a very disruptive force.”

“…Steyer might not want to be connected” “…Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, this at a certain point dominates the national news…it’s a very disruptive force.” National Organizer for RefuseFascism, Andy Zee: “…we’re meeting with his (Tom Steyer) main adviser on impeachment. We’ve been talking to his assistant, he first said he was going to meet, he made the announcement…”

Project Veritas released part 3 of its “Expose Antifa” series on Tuesday.

Veritas went undercover and exposed the militia wing of Antifa.

The militia wing, “Redneck Revolt,” believes in a complete abolition of the system, including police.

Last Thursday, PV’s undercover report revealed how the leftist terror group Antifa practice eye gouging, beating their opponents and create an environment of fear and terror.

Last Friday, Project Veritas journalists infiltrated New York City Antifa and caught them on video fight training.

