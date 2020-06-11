https://www.dailywire.com/news/anytime-fitness-apologizes-for-i-cant-breathe-workout

Anytime Fitness has apologized after a Wisconsin branch of the personal exercise centers held an “I Can’t Breathe” workout that the club’s owner said was meant to “honor” George Floyd by being “so hard that we felt what he felt.”

The gym in Wauwatosa, west of Milwaukee, advertised the workout on a whiteboard with instructions for the “I Can’t Breathe” workout, which included exercises such as rowing and squat thrusts known as burpees. The sign, which featured a drawing of a person kneeling and praying, also said “… And don’t you dare lay down.”

Oh yeah? Check out this workout provided this am by your Wauwatosa Wisconsin US of A Anytime Fitness. Regardless of your feelings on #GeorgeFloyd this is openly mocking him. pic.twitter.com/pAQotcBh96 — horhay🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@notDEBUNKED) June 10, 2020

The gym chain’s cofounders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen, along with brand president Stacy Anderson, posted a statement on Twitter saying they are “truly and profoundly sorry.”

“We are terribly sorry for our actions this week by offering an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout,” the officials said in a statement on Wednesday. “No matter our intent, we now recognize how deeply offensive our words, illustrations and actions have been. One of the publicly-stated commitments to antiracism work by the owner of the Anytime Fitness brand, Self Esteem Brands, is to bolster education efforts for its franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. We obviously have work to do within our own location, and we will work hard to earn back your trust and respect. We stand with our black community, and again, we are so very sorry for this insensitive move.

“To our employees, owners and members, we are truly and profoundly sorry that this incident occurred,” they wrote. “We remain committed to working to inform and educate employees and owners worldwide to stand for our black communities including our members and employees.”

A statement from Anytime Fitness Co-Founders and Brand President regarding Wauwatosa, WI incident pic.twitter.com/qUmeaeQ5eT — Anytime Fitness (@AnytimeFitness) June 10, 2020

An update on our message from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/PtcWXRJVzQ — Anytime Fitness (@AnytimeFitness) June 10, 2020

The Wauwatosa location posted a similar apology on their Facebook page, saying that they were “terribly sorry for their actions.”

“We obviously have work to do within our own location, and we will work hard to earn back your trust and respect,” the location said. “We stand with our black community, and again, we are so very sorry for this insensitive move,” the owners wrote.

But the parent company said the worker who set up the workout has been “placed on leave.”

“The trainer who created and promoted the ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout has been placed on leave and his employment status is under review,” the company said. “Additionally, the owner and his entire staff have volunteered to be the first ones to participate in the antiracism training that we announced last week and are providing for all franchise owners across our portfolio of brands.”

The statement added that franchise owners “make independent decisions” about promotional activities, but that the “I Can’t Breathe” workout was “offensive, insensitive and inconsistent with our brand values.”

