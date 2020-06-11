https://www.theblaze.com/news/atf-reward-couple-arson-protests

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is seeking information from the public about a couple that they believe lit several businesses on fire during the recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The official ATF social media account in St. Paul posted photographs of the two suspects on Thursday.

Officials believe Jose Felan Jr. and his girlfriend Mena Yousif are on the run from law enforcement. They said Felan has multiple felony convictions on his record, including drug offenses, burglary, and aggravated assault.

They posted other screenshots of Felan from video he appeared to record during the protests.

And another set of screenshots with both suspects:

Numerous fires broke out in Minnesota during protests against the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

The ATF asked for help from the public in obtaining more video evidence of any other suspects who might have committed arson during the rioting and looting.

Rioters torched as many as 250 businesses across the twin cities in Minnesota, according to one estimate by CBS News, including jewelry stores, grocery stores, and a police precinct.

Here’s another video of suspected arsonists during the protests:

[embedded content]

Persons of interest sought in St. Paul protest arsons



www.youtube.com



