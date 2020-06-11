https://www.westernjournal.com/berklee-college-bows-radical-left-apologizes-letting-police-use-restrooms/

Anti-police sentiment in our country is spreading like wildfire as law enforcement officers are targeted for criticism, cancelation and violence.

Those who bravely sacrifice their lives and safety for the betterment of society are being shown no quarter as leftists demand that police departments be defunded, disbanded and disarmed.

Actions and words in recent weeks, since George Floyd died after he was pinned down by a rogue cop in Minneapolis, have worked to dehumanize the “thin blue line” that separates law and order from mob chaos.

It’s beginning to look like the left has declared a total war against cops.

In New England, police have become so vilified that a college is apologizing for allowing officers to use their restroom facilities during a protest last month, WBZ-TV reported.

The Berklee College of Music in Boston issued an apology on Facebook after leftist activists became triggered when officers used the bathroom inside of the Berklee Performance Center on May 31.

In the apology, school president Roger H. Brown and other administrators addressed the police use of the school’s restrooms and assured those angered by showing officers’ basic dignity that it would not happen again.

“The decision to allow them into our facilities was ours,” the Facebook post read. “This was not a formal decision by the institution, but an informal one, made on the spot. Some have asked if the campus was used to house or stage activity of the Boston Police; it was not.

“We have heard from many of you personally and across social channels of your hurt and anger that this access was permitted, especially as the facility is not currently open for students and members of our community. Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter.

“We understand that many members of our community feel betrayed. We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization. We will make a more concerted effort to consider the effects of our actions.

“Let us assure you, this should not have happened, and going forward, it will not happen again.”

Is this America? Have we really arrived at the point where officers are viewed as such toxic figures that they don’t deserve restroom access?

This is what happens when the mob mentality is given control to prevail over rational thinking.

Some police officers across the country were overzealous in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with regard to enforcing the draconian lockdown orders of Democrat governors and mayors. I was critical of that.

One officer in one city treated a black man in a way that was less than human on Memorial Day. That man later died, and I was outraged.

Apparent misdeeds by people in power are not easy to reconcile.

I can’t justify some of those lockdown enforcement chain-of-command actions or the death of George Floyd, and I don’t want to. I don’t have to.

There is a fine line between law and order and tyranny, and our country’s cops try to stay on the right side of it.

Police officers are only human, and anyone who values the dignity of human life must now stand with law enforcement and against those who wish to turn our country into a morally and spiritually bankrupt slum.

Some of us are witnessing for the first time what a world without order truly looks like. It is distressing and disgusting.

Police officers, by and large, are wonderful people. They engage in acts of kindness, courage and sacrifice that are never seen.

It’s difficult to imagine how challenging being a police officer would be during this dark chapter in our country’s history.

Conservatives must stand with law enforcement officers, now more than ever, as the left seeks to take away not only their guns and badges but also their dignity.

It’s time to boycott the left’s grip on our culture — to boycott their films and their hostile takeovers of sports and universities and to hurt corporations that support the war on law enforcement officers by boycotting their products.

When universities, such as Berklee College, let men into women’s bathrooms but deny the same dignity to a man or woman in a badge, it is time to stand against it. Enough is enough.

