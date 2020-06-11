https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-brain-freeze-old-joe-loses-train-thought-stumbles-roundtable-discussion-mask-dangling-ear-video/
This was painful to watch.
77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday emerged from his basement bunker and held a roundtable discussion in Philadelphia to address the reopening of the economy.
At one point Biden completely lost his train of thought — while he was reading from his notes!
“You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” said Biden.
WATCH:
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020
Biden doesn’t know what Juneteenth is.
Watch him bungle another attack on Trump.
Does he even know a mask is dangling from his ear??
Joe Biden doesn’t know what Juneteenth is:
“He’s going down to Texas on Juneteenth, right? The first major massacre … of the Black Wall Street, right?”
1. President Trump is going to Texas today, not June 19
2. Juneteenth is about emancipation
3. The massacre was in Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/vpNDQLwqBj
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020