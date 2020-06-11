https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-confuses-constitution-declaration-independence-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday night confused the Constitution with the Declaration of Independence during a NAACP virtual town hall from his basement.

Biden has only been in government for nearly five decades, but he still can’t recall the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

“The Constitution says all men and women are created equal,” said Biden.

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

You know, the thing!

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...