https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-confuses-constitution-declaration-independence-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday night confused the Constitution with the Declaration of Independence during a NAACP virtual town hall from his basement.

Biden has only been in government for nearly five decades, but he still can’t recall the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

“The Constitution says all men and women are created equal,” said Biden.

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

You know, the thing!

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses the Constitution with the Declaration of Independence. pic.twitter.com/b4JXsnaZpQ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

